Townships return to normal amid lockdown as military visibility decreases

Johannesburg - Township across South Africa have reverted back to normal as a result of an alleged decrease in military visibility – despite the increment of soldier deployments three weeks ago. Last month, government scaled-up soldier deployment from 2 820 soldiers to 73 180 in number to help the police enforce lockdown regulations.

The SANDF was also put on standby and the cost of the deployment was more than R4.5 billion.

Despite the soldier deployment, townships across the country appear to have returned to normal as videos showing the manhandling of lockdown transgressors by law enforcers have also declined.

Beggars have also made a return to the streets of Joburg with unemployed men queuing outside hardware stores.

An Alexandra resident said that there was a big difference between the early stages of the lockdown and the situation now.

“There weren't usually children playing outside in the street but now the children are playing around in the streets and people were even listening to music and drinking over the weekend. I don’t know where they are getting alcohol,” the resident said.

The person added there were also unemployed people going door-to-door in search of jobs.

A Soweto resident said neighbours were initially scared to leave their house because of SANDF patrols.

“If you came to my neighbourhood now, you’d see children playing soccer on the streets but with masks on."

The Star