Toxicologist warns of rising food poisoning cases linked to spaza shops

The South African government has faced criticism for its inaction regarding the sale of illegal chemicals at spaza shops and on the streets, as highlighted by Toxicologist Dr Gerhard Verdoorn. He has raised alarms about the rising incidents of food poisoning, particularly following the tragic death of an 11-year-old child in Alexandra township.

Reports indicate that the child consumed snacks from a local spaza shop, with her mother and sibling also hospitalised due to similar symptoms. Dr Verdoorn has accused the government of failing to heed warnings about hazardous chemicals like halephirimi (aldicarb) and Terbufos, which have been linked to previous fatalities. He stated: “I must agree that the response has been super reactionary. I have been trying my best since 2010 to work with authorities to eliminate dangerous substances similar to halephirimi. Most of these substances are sold by street vendors and spaza shops in the country. I have been warning the government that there is a calamity coming.”

The toxicologist revealed that an estimated six children have died from chemical contamination in food products sold at local spaza shops. “While we know of one case of six children who died, there are many cases across Gauteng, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, and the Eastern Cape. Unfortunately, the reaction was too slow, and my worry is about the future and the loss of life of children who had a bright future,” he lamented. This incident follows multiple food poisoning cases reported in areas such as Soweto, the Vaal, and Tembisa.

In response to these tragedies, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other political parties have intensified calls for government action to safeguard children from harmful food products, particularly in schools. DA Member of Parliament Michelle Clarke emphasised the urgent need for more Environmental Health Practitioners (EHPs) amid the national food poisoning crisis. She said: “Many municipalities are unable to meet food safety and health inspection standards due to persistent budget constraints. Despite clear evidence of the necessity of EHPs, provincial and local governments have continued to under-fund these positions, leaving many communities at risk.”