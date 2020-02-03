Traffic badly affected as Soweto residents go on early morning electricity rampage









The Joburg Metro Police clear rubble on one of the streets in Soweto which residents shut down with burning tyres and rocks during a protest for electricity. Picture: JMPD Johannesburg - An early morning protest allegedly over electricity cuts in Soweto left many motorists frustrated and having to use alternative roads as burning tyres and rocks blocked their way. The protest is alleged to have started around 4am with residents taking to streets and blocking them while motorists making their way to work on the start of the week were still getting ready. By the time they left their homes for work and school, they had to be diverted to other roads for their safety. Spokesperson for the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) Wayne Minnaar said although there had not been any reports of violence meted to motorists via stoning of their vehicles, they had to divert traffic because the main roads were impassable. "It is is a wide area protest from White City to Moroka affecting Elias Motsoaledi road as well as Nancefiled and Chris Hani. It started around 4am and the residents are complaining about electricity.

Whatever @Eskom_SA is trying to achieve with its 4hour interval #Loadshedding in #Soweto will not end well for anyone. This is a direct irresponsible provocation of a people by a failing institution — Mangaliso Khonza (@khonzam) February 2, 2020

"They put rocks and burning tyres on the roads leading to traffic being severely affected.

"Traffic from Dlamini side was diverted to Modjadji street and the one from deep south Soweto diverted to Koma Road," he said.



I think #Eskom should just wipe out the #Soweto debt. Install the electric meters and make the electricity units match the cost so if it's R100 then the units must be 100 — Bongiwe mokgadi (@bmatsheke) February 3, 2020

While Minnaar says the protest was linked to electricity issues in the sprawling township, ENW reports that it had to do with service delivery.

Residents from Ward 37 are allegedly demanding that their councillor be removed due to poor service delivery.

Another metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla told ENW that some community leaders engaged with their officers and said if their ward councillor doesn’t leave resign "then there will be a complete shutdown of Ward 37”.

The Star