Johannesburg - An early morning protest allegedly over electricity cuts in Soweto left many motorists frustrated and having to use alternative roads as burning tyres and rocks blocked their way.
The protest is alleged to have started around 4am with residents taking to streets and blocking them while motorists making their way to work on the start of the week were still getting ready.
By the time they left their homes for work and school, they had to be diverted to other roads for their safety.
Spokesperson for the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) Wayne Minnaar said although there had not been any reports of violence meted to motorists via stoning of their vehicles, they had to divert traffic because the main roads were impassable.
"It is is a wide area protest from White City to Moroka affecting Elias Motsoaledi road as well as Nancefiled and Chris Hani. It started around 4am and the residents are complaining about electricity.