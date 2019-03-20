ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu. File picture:Bhekikhaya Mabaso/ ANA

Condolences continue to pour in for Jackson Mthembu's family after he revealed that his 25 year old daughter committed suicide.

The ANC Chief Whip tweeted on Wednesday morning that Khwezi committed suicide at their home in Cape Town.

"My eldest daughter , Khwezi Mthembu, last night committed suicide at our Pelican parliamentary village home in #CapeTown . We are in deep pain We don't know what led her to take her own life at such a tender age of 25 years."

While the Mthembu is still trying to make sense of why Khwezi committed suicide, the ANC veteran has in the past opened about his son who is drug addict and how parents like him who have addicted children needed help.

The son is now in prison.

Speaking to Independent Media last year about his son, Mthembu had said parents needed to ask themselves whether they were “absent”, or “part-time” parents – and needed to ensure they knew what was going on in their children’s lives.

“I am speaking out because we as parents also need help,” he said.

“Maybe there are others who have been through what I have gone through, others who can help.

“This affects all of us, black and white. My son has turned into a vagabond and (his addiction) has threatened to drag us into his terrible world.

“Our young people need our support to tackle this – and so do we, as parents,” he urged.