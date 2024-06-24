Tragic side-swipe collision claims lives of 10 people

A crash between a taxi and a bus-truck claimed 10 lives, 24 others sustained serious injuries in Mpumalanga on Monday morning. The driver and passengers in the taxi were among eight of those killed. The other two victims were travelling in the bus-truck. Of those injured, 18 were from the bus-truck and six were travelling in the taxi.

Law enforcement officers are investigating the matter and the road is open for traffic. According to Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison, the accident occurred on the R42 road near Delmas, and the survivors were rushed to various hospitals for medical attention. Authorities described the collision as a side-swipe. Mpumalanga Community Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson, Moeti Mmusi, said: “There was a minibus taxi with a Mozambican registration travelling from Johannesburg. It is believed that the taxi may have been headed to Mozambique.”

He said according to reports, the taxi driver noticed another taxi parked on the side of the road, tried to go on the road, as he did that, he left the N12 for the R42 and soon after, he tried to go back on to the N12. https://x.com/_arrivealive/status/1805105442634318028?s=46&t=oeMLeLVU-0aswZe6EmGwPA “There was an intersection and that was when the taxi collided with a bus-truck that was travelling on the R42 headed towards Bronkhorstspruit. As a result, 10 people were declared dead on the scene while 24 others sustained serious injuries,” Mmusi said.