Trans activist honoured by honoured by magazine

Yaya Mavundla, an award-winning transgender activist, is among the esteemed names brimming with pride after being recognised by Glamour South Africa, a leading fashion and beauty magazine. Mavundla, who won Glamour’s Most GLAMOURous Awards Reader’s Choice Award, was praised for her outspoken approach to activism, which can also be found in her work, which she utilises to confront stereotypes.

She took to her social media platforms to thank everyone who voted for her and said, “Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. Forever grateful! Winning the @GLAMOUR_sa’s Most GLAMOURous Reader’s Choice Award was truly special. Becoming the first transgender woman to win this isn’t a flex but a celebration for all those that look like me.’’ She underlined the necessity of promoting a positive image of transgender women in industry and society, and she conveyed her gratitude via social media. “I am glad to be alive and be one of the trans people to be the reason and drive the positive narrative of how transgender women are seen and celebrated in our industry and society at large.

“I do need to say that, for me, to be the first transgender woman to be recognised for this award isn’t just a celebration for myself, because being the first is not a flex but a reminder of how women like myself have been perceived and overlooked in society for many years. “I am glad that my presence is motivating change to happen in many spaces that women like myself have never imagined they would ever find themselves in. “Women like the late Iko Mash should have been the first to receive recognition of this nature. I take this nomination as another form of my advocacy for change in our industry to celebrate all those who are worthy and marginalised equally.