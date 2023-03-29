Transnet says it appointed independent probe into claims of ‘ghost trains’

According to the state-owned enterprise (SOE), ghost trains are trains not formally scheduled by Transnet, with revenue not flowing back to Transnet. Considering that these serious allegations have not yet been accompanied by supporting evidence, Transnet has referred the allegations for independent investigation.

"In the course of the investigation, the whistle-blowers, implicated persons and relevant customers mentioned will all be approached for statements. To the extent that the allegations are proven correct, Transnet will act swiftly.

“In advance, we appreciate the transparent collaboration of all involved. Any further updates will be provided at the appropriate time," read a Transnet statement.

"At this stage, while the investigation is under way, we will not be providing any further detail to avoid prejudicing the outcomes of the process. What is in the statement is our comment for now," the spokesperson, Ayanda Shezi, told the Star yesterday (Wednesday).