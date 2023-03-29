Transnet says it appointed independent probe into claims of ‘ghost trains’

Johannesburg – Transnet is investigating allegations of "ghost trains", implicating some Transnet employees and third parties.
According to the state-owned enterprise (SOE), ghost trains are trains not formally scheduled by Transnet, with revenue not flowing back to Transnet. Considering that these serious allegations have not yet been accompanied by supporting evidence, Transnet has referred the allegations for independent investigation.
"In the course of the investigation, the whistle-blowers, implicated persons and relevant customers mentioned will all be approached for statements. To the extent that the allegations are proven correct, Transnet will act swiftly.
“In advance, we appreciate the transparent collaboration of all involved. Any further updates will be provided at the appropriate time," read a Transnet statement.
"At this stage, while the investigation is under way, we will not be providing any further detail to avoid prejudicing the outcomes of the process. What is in the statement is our comment for now," the spokesperson, Ayanda Shezi, told the Star yesterday (Wednesday).
Meanwhile, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to lead a delegation to China next month to meet with his Chinese counterparts in a bid to resolve the impasse between Transnet and controversial locomotive company CRRC E-Loco Supply.
Transnet said that the CRRC locomotives directly impacted the performance of three key railway corridors: North, North East, and Cape corridors.
"These corridors account for approximately 50% of Transnet Freight Rail’s revenue and support three mining sector segments: export coal, chrome, and manganese," Transnet said.
Transnet said that CRRC E-Loco Supply must also normalise its relationships with the South African Reserve Bank and the South African Revenue Service in order for it to continue doing business in South Africa.
"Up to now, the Chinese OEM has declined to do so. Minister Gordhan remains hopeful that talks with his Chinese counterparts will yield positive results in the interests of both SOCs and relations between the two countries," Transnet said.
The Star