Transport MEC Diale-Tlabela applauds arrest of ‘bribe-seeking’ official

Johannesburg - Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics, has applauded the arrest of a Department of Roads and Transport officer for allegedly seeking a bribe from a member of the public. According to the MEC’s spokesperson, Lesiba Mpya, it is alleged that the 40-year-old engineer who is attached to the Roads Branch was approached by a businessman who wanted to develop an access road into his newly purchased farm near Tarlton, Krugersdorp.

He said the official allegedly demanded a sum of R80 000 in exchange for the approval of the businessman’s application. “The man was arrested on May 16, 2023, following an operation led by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s Serious Corruption, and he has since appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested for allegedly receiving a sum of R40 000 in bribes,” he said. Diale-Tlabela added that the department was pleased with this arrest as it set an important example for other officials within their department.

“This clearly demonstrates that the sixth administration is committed to rooting out corruption in our province, and gone are the days where officials would get away with corrupt activities while drawing a salary from the state. “We are collaborating with law enforcement agencies to ensure that these corrupt officials are brought to book,” said Diale-Tlabela. Diale-Tlabela also commended the police for a job well done and for their commitment to assisting law enforcement during the investigation.