Transport MEC Diale-Tlabela urges caution as the Easter long weekend ends

The Department of Roads and Transport is working closely with sister departments to ensure that law enforcement officers maintain the highest form of visibility to closely monitor driver behaviour and ensure that everyone complies with the rules of the road, even beyond the Easter weekend. This comes after the Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, called on road users to exercise extra caution as the Easter long weekend draws to a close.

Diale-Tlabela highlighted her alarm when preliminary statistics revealed that some provinces, including Gauteng, saw an unprecedented spike in the number of crashes and fatalities this year. She said: “We reiterate our call to all road users to assume responsibility for their own and others’ safety. “Motorists are also urged to be cautious when driving at night and to ensure that passengers in their vehicles wear safety belts at all times.”