Transport MEC Diale-Tlabela urges caution as the Easter long weekend ends

The Department of Roads and Transport is working closely with sister departments to ensure that law enforcement officers maintain the highest form of visibility to closely monitor driver behaviour and ensure that everyone complies with the rules of the road, even beyond the Easter weekend.
This comes after the Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, called on road users to exercise extra caution as the Easter long weekend draws to a close.
Diale-Tlabela highlighted her alarm when preliminary statistics revealed that some provinces, including Gauteng, saw an unprecedented spike in the number of crashes and fatalities this year.
She said: “We reiterate our call to all road users to assume responsibility for their own and others’ safety.
“Motorists are also urged to be cautious when driving at night and to ensure that passengers in their vehicles wear safety belts at all times.”
She urged drivers to avoid driving at high speeds, driving while intoxicated, substance misuse, and using cellphones while driving.
“We implore pedestrians to avoid hitch-hiking on freeways and highways; to avoid walking on roads while under the influence of alcohol or drugs; and to always dress brightly for visibility,” Diale-Tlabela said.
The Easter weekend is largely characterised by church activities, especially from the Christian faith-based community to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, as well as the Jewish community, which observes Passover.
The Star