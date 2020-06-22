Tresor's new project, Motion, is all about being bold

Zwakala is the title of the latest single from musician Tresor. Borrowed from the great Stimela album, Tresor made sure to get permission from the recording label and family of Ray Phiri to sample the famous track. “When the great Ray Phiri passed on I was approached by his management to do a tribute show in Cape Town but I had another commitment in Zambia at that time. “I was inspired to do something cool with the song. More than anything, the song is a love story and through the video I’ve pushed the envelope. It talks about a sexual liberation especially for women. Owning their bodies and expressing themselves.” Tresor found it fitting to release this song during this period where women were in the spotlight once again as GBV reared its ugly head.

“It’s all about woman power and women being able to express themselves without being limited by society. Without having to be judged.”

The video will be released in a few weeks' time.

“It is probably one of the most exciting videos I have had so far.”

Tresor’s music journey has been an evolving one.

“From where I come from and growing as an artist in my African identity, embracing my roots even more sonically, I have been blessed to be embraced not just in South Africa but around the world with just being myself in my music.

“The journey has been an incredible one with some hardships but I believe I am right at the start of it. There’s so much that needs to be done, places and avenues to be explored sonically.”

The project, called Motion, Tresor describes as the genesis.

“It speaks about the boldness I am having at this point in my career.

“It’s a statement, an attitude of vibrant, young and fearless African musicians who won’t accept being put in a box.

“Over time I am gearing to put a distinct African sound at the height of popular culture without a compromise on my sound and identity.”

Zwakala releases on Friday.