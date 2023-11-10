Trevor Noah hosts The Rock in the premiere of his Spotify podcast

The actor further responds to public feedback surrounding the launch of his fund following the Maui fires and whether he'd ever consider running for president of the United States.

Some of the highlights shared with The Star include Noah speaking about the significance of spirited conversations.

“If there's one thing I've always loved, it's having a spirited conversation. I've always loved how the words coming out of another person's mouth can change how the mush in your brain processes or sees the world; it's been seen a certain way for such a long time. It feels like this these days, though. We might be losing that ability. Oh, it's become a little bit harder. You know. A few days ago, I was at an event. People were having really interesting and dynamic conversations about really difficult topics — men and women, young and old alike. And every few minutes, somebody would start their opinion with the phrase," "Now, I would never say this in public, but...Or, I would never say this if I were being recorded, but I found that fascinating. So many of us have opinions and ideas about the world that we live in. We are either unable or unwilling. Or too scared to share. And I thought to myself: If we cannot have conversations about difficult things, if the conversations themselves are now difficult things, then what hope do we have of fixing the difficult things? You know, I almost think of it like a minefield. One of the most dangerous places you can ever walk into is a minefield. Because you do not know, where they are. You do not know when your last step will be. All you know is that at any moment, something could blow up. But the danger comes when you step into the minefield. Imagine if discussing how to navigate the minefield was as dangerous as the minefield itself. That's what I feel like we're living in now,” said Noah