Trevor Noah, Tyla and Musa Keys celebrate Grammy nominations

The Recording Academy has officially announced the star-studded list of nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards, set to take place on February 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for stars who have flown the South African flag high after being nominated for these prestigious awards.

Critically acclaimed comedian Trevor Noah, rising stars Tyla and Musa Keys and other well-known global giants are celebrating this momentous milestone. Two South African celebrities were nominated for the first time as the organisation revealed its 2024 line-up. Tyla’s song Water and Musa Keys’ joint effort with Davido on Unavailable both received nods.

Best African Music Performance is a brand-new category that the Grammy Awards announced would honour the best of African music. Noah was nominated in the category of the best comedy album for his stand-up comedy, I Wish You Could. Noah, who hosted the awards earlier this year, expressed gratitude for his nomination and further recognised those who had shown support for his craft.

“This journey called life never ceases to amaze and inspire me. I love stand-up comedy because I cherish nothing more than making people feel good or bringing a smile to someone's face. To be nominated for a Grammy is a blessing and honour I never expected and truly cherish with all my heart. Thank you to every single one of you who's been in the audience for these shows; without you, there would literally be no show,” said Noah. Tyla has also been making big strides in her career with her record-breaking song Water. Tyla is enjoying a record-breaking run. Picture: Instagram/@tyla She also recently scored her first-ever UK Top 10 hit with her much-loved breakthrough hit, which was #1 on UK official Afrobeats Chart.

She is announced as the fourth female artist, after Tems, Libianca, and AyraStarr, to top the chart. The music star has promised more as she celebrates the success of her work. “Y’all are helping me break records. Thanks so much for streaming Water; more are coming very soon.” Fresh from scooping an award at the inaugural Trace Awards held in Rwanda, Musa Keys is also making his name known.