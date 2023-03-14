Trial against former JB Marks Municipality mayor delayed by appointment of a new legal representative

Joburg - The trial against the former JB Marks Local Municipality mayor has been delayed by the appointment of a new legal representative. The fraud and theft trial against Kgotso Khumalo, 52, former executive mayor of JB Marks Local Municipality, Mohau Shuping and Cyril Hendry has been postponed by the Ventersdorp Regional Court until April 14 to allow Shuping time to appoint and consult with his new legal representative.

According to Henry Mamothame, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, the three had been issued a warning and told not to interfere with State witnesses. Khumalo, Shuping and Hendry are accused of eight counts of theft and defrauding municipal funds and have pleaded not guilty to all of them. Mamothame said the North-West University and the Programme for Community Development allegedly paid millions into a trust account owned by (Willem) Coetzee’s law firm for the municipality’s use on specific projects.

“The attorney was then directed to make various payments, including a R208 000 mayoral committee contribution to MEC for Agriculture, Duma Ndleleni, who died in November 2018. “During the trial’s opening, the State presented its key witness, Willem Coetzee, as an attorney from Willem Coetzee Attorneys, a law firm that was a member of a panel of attorneys appointed by the JB Marks Local Municipality to manage its legal and financial mandates through a trust fund. He testified about how the accused directed him, as acting chairperson of the panel, to make payments into multiple accounts on various occasions. “He told the court that he was also told to pay R35 000 to Kagisano Funerals, which the funeral home claims was never received.

“A further R32 000 was allegedly paid to Roche Trading for funeral services, and R210 000 was also mentioned as a form of payment to a law firm, Langford and Sons Projects (PTY) Ltd, for an Australian football tour that Hendry undertook,” said Mamothame. It was discovered that R200 000 was paid directly into the account of one of the accused and R64 000 transferred to an institution where Khumalo’s relative was a student. “Coetzee also testified about how Khumalo directed him to pay two NGOs R50 000 each as a loan repayment. He was later given a new account, to which he transferred R100 000 instead of R50 000 to each NGO. Coetzee informed the court that he had resigned from the panel as a result of the investigation into this case.