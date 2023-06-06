Trial within a trial as acting Mpumalanga Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions challenges admissibility of evidence in fraud case

Pretoria - A trial within a trial was heard by the High Court in Pretoria earlier today as the acting Mpumalanga Director of Public Prosecutions, Matric Luphondo, sought to challenge the admissibility of evidence collected in his fraud case as a result of a sting operation. Luphondo is fighting tooth and nail for any evidence not to be accepted by the High Court regarding the so-called entrapment operation that resulted in his arrest alongside his co-accused, the Head of the Mpumalanga Department of Human Settlements, Kebone Masange.

The pair are facing a range of charges stemming from allegations that they offered the State prosecutor handling the prosecution of Masange large amounts of cash and an 18-year-old bottle of Glenfiddich whisky. The money and the whisky were allegedly handed over to prosecutor Andrew Mphaga during an undercover operation. According to Danie Dorfling, acting for Luphondo, the entrapment operation was conducted illegally, so any evidence of what happened during the operation was not admissible in court.

He argued that the authorisation for the operation was not in accordance with the law and that the evidence gathered was thus not legally obtained. Dorfling questioned the Director of Public Prosecutions in Pretoria, Vernon Nemaorani, regarding the authorisation period he gave for the entrapment operation, to which he informed the court that it was done on March 17, 2021, up until April 15, 2021. Nemaorani told the court that the authorisation to include Luphondo in the operation was only signed off on March 19, 2021.

However, Dorfling argued that documentation to that effect was not included in the documents submitted by Nemaorani and that the only authorisation listed was on March 17. Plaatjie, who has since died, was the investigating officer in the criminal case against Masange, and he was also accused of negotiating on his behalf for the charges to be dropped in return for cash. Nemaorani, however, insisted that even though the date of authorisation was not listed in some documents, the evidence collected would still be admissible as the authorisation given was from March 17, 2021, to April 15, 2021, which covered the same period.