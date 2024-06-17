Tributes continue to pour for Dudu Myeni who will be laid to rest on Saturday

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni will be laid to rest at her home in KwaZulu-Natal this weekend. On Monday, the JG Zuma Foundation shared a poster announcing that Myeni’s funeral service will take place at Ugu Sports and Leisure Centre Port Shepstone, KZN, on Saturday at 9.30am.

She was currently serving as a chairperson for the foundation. On Saturday, the JG Zuma Foundation confirmed the news of her passing. “The foundation confirms with a heavy heart that its Chairperson Dudu Myeni passed on Friday night. The family is still dealing with these sad developments and will not be entertaining any media enquiries. The foundation is requesting the media to respect the family position,” said spokesperson for the foundation Mzwanele Manyi.

Since the announcement, ordinary South Africans and politicians sent tributes to the Myeni family. EFF MP Carl Niehaus said when the news broke, he was shocked and filled with sadness when he learnt about Myeni’s passing. He said Myeni was very loyal and passionate supporter of former president Jacob Zuma. “I’ve known Dudu Myeni for many years, I know her as a passionate person, a person who was committed to black African liberation. I’ve known her as someone who worked hard when she was the chair of SAA in order to bring transformation and empowerment to black, African business partners I also known Myeni in a personal capacity as chairperson for the JG Zuma Foundation where she worked with great commitment. I extend condolences to her family, loved ones and fellow comrades. Her strong presence and outspoken nature will be sorely missed, may her soul rest in peace,” Niehaus said.

Social media was abuzz since it was announced she was late. “We are in pain! What a loss! Commander Dudu Myeni the nemesis of Stellenbosch. Warrior! Guerilla. Progressive black manager. Our RET force. Tactician. Brave. Decisive. You shall be greatly missed dear Comrade and friend. You showed us how to lead without fear. RIP dear leader,” said politician Andile Mngxithama. Kamvelihle Goba wrote: “Mam Dudu Myeni. I will always hold you in high regard. When no one believed in us, you always taught me that ‘Ngane yam, yithi omabona bulawe, kodwa kuzogcina thina’. I’m defeated by your passing, especially when SAA was sold by R51. I’ll never forgive Pravin Gordhan.”

Another X user going by the name of LustforLife wrote: “Its sad when someone dies. My condolences to her family. The memory of a person lives on, good or bad. She will always be remembered for bringing down an airline that was once the best in the world. Whatever was done was done for money and when one does it actually amounts to zero.” In the peak of her life, Myeni served in several boards including the South African Association of Water Utilities. Myeni also had a consulting firm which in the late 1990s facilitated social development programmes on behalf of government and corporations in and around Richards Bay.

In 2020, her troubles started after she faced several investigations and was declared a delinquent director. She was barred from holding any directorship for life. In 2015, she was made the chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation.