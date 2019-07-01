Late artist David Koloane in his Fordsburg studio in 2016. Picture: Dumisani Sibeko

An artist, a writer, a curator, an art critic, a father, a husband, a loving teacher and a resilient visionary. This was how Dr Same Mdluli described the late legendary artist David Koloane after the news of his death was announced.

Her sentiments were shared by many others who had nothing but good things to say about the 81-year-old who died in his home in Joburg on Sunday.

Affectionately known to many as ‘Bra Da’ (pronounced Day), Koloane was a prolific artist and a pioneer of South African anti- and post-apartheid art. Koloane was a founding member of the Bag Factory (previously the Fordsburg Artists’ Studios) which made it possible for black and white artists to work together on a professional level, despite the apartheid legislation.

David Koloane celebrating with friends and family. Picture: Bag Factory Artists' Studios

“The artists, staff and board of Bag Factory Artists’ Studios are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr David Koloane, known affectionately to many as Bra Da, at his home on 30 June 2019, age 81. We offer our sincere condolences to his wife Monica, his family, friends, and the many artists whose lives he touched with his generous spirit and unwavering dedication to sharing his knowledge, skills and passion for art. One of the founding members of the Bag Factory Artists’ Studios, Koloane was a champion for the development of the black art community in South Africa throughout his career of more than 40 years,” said the Bag Factory in a statement.

The team at #CreativeFeel is heartbroken to hear about legendary artist David Koloane's passing. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and mentees. He was a pillar of the South African art industry and will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/55Mbq8Oba9 — Creative Feel (@CreativeFeel) July 1, 2019

Actress and artist Mmabatho Montsho said she was grateful to have learnt about David Koloane in art class way back in high school.

“Sitting in an art theory exam, writing an essay about a black artist’s work was deeply affirming. RIP papa, you inspired and inspire many.”

Businesswoman Pulane Kingston wrote: “Saddened by the news of the passing of one of our great South African master artists, David Koloane. It is especially sad that this is the year when he was finally being recognised for his significant contribution to the arts. May his gentle and precious soul Rest In Peace.”

Artist Lady Skollie wrote about how Koloane gave her a studio for nine months at The Bag Factory when she first moved to Joburg a few years ago.

“I didn't know where I would work from. He facilitated the careers of so many. RIP and thank you.”

The Thapong Visual Arts Centre also sent a tribute to their dear friend.

“TVAC is deeply saddened by the passing of Ntate David Koloane. Koloane was a dear friend, inspiration and mentor to many artists in Botswana and beyond. His works are part of many collections worldwide including the Botswana National Museum. May your soul Rest In Peace Sir”.

Artist Richardt Strydom described Koloane as a kind and generous soul.

“Very saddened by the news of David Koloane's passing, the world has lost another kind and generous soul whose impact on fellow humans has been immeasurable - RIP.”

Koloane received his art training from 1974 to 1977 at the Bill Ainslie Studios, which later became the Johannesburg Art Foundation. In 1977 he co-founded the Federated Union of Black Artists (FUBA) Gallery and became its first curator. This was the first art gallery in Johannesburg to provide a space for black artists, said Bag Factory.

RIP David Koloane

.

We are saddened by the news of the passing of David Koloane, one of our country’s finest artists. David was a Johannesburg based writer, artist and art critic. pic.twitter.com/8Cop8XYzgS — Standard Bank Arts (@StandardBankArt) July 1, 2019

Koloane participated in the Thupelo Workshops in Johannesburg the Triangle Artists Workshop in New York, and Pachipamwe Workshop in Zimbabwe, a concept that spread to Botswana, Mozambique, and Namibia. Over the past three decades, the Bag Factory has been guided by Koloane’s ethos of promoting the development of young artists by learning through mentorship and exchange.

In 1985 Koloane was awarded a Diploma in Museum Studies from the University of London and in 2015 he was awarded an honorary doctorate from Rhodes University. His work has been exhibited in South Africa, New York, London, Zimbabwe and Botswana.

On June 1 a much-anticipated retrospective celebrating his work, A Resilient Visionary: Poetic Expressions of David Koloane, opened at Iziko South African National Gallery, presented in association with Goodman Gallery who represented the artist since the early 1990s, and curated by Thembinkosi Goniwe. The exhibition will be shown in Joburg later this year at Standard Bank Gallery and Wits Art Museum.

So sad to hear of the passing of the great #DavidKoloane The retrospective on his work later this year will be so poignant now. Rest in Power! Thank you for the treasure trove of your work, inspiration and mentorship of so many of our best artists working today. pic.twitter.com/IKoNwwyxX0 — Pumla Dineo Gqola, PhD (@feminist_rogue) July 1, 2019

Nolan “Madhatter” Stevens wrote in his tribute: “What struck me most about meeting him was the warmth and kindness that he carried despite being in this art industry that can be harsh and unforgiving for as long as he was. Being around this soft spoken man who had lived the life of an artist, and art writer, it would be easily understood if he had become hardened over the years but the opposite was true. He always had a smile, a kind word and a pearl of wisdom for us young-ones. We are blessed to have known him and are saddened by his loss. Rest in Peace Bra Day. You will be missed.”



