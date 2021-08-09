Tributes pour in for amapiano artists killed in crash

TRIBUTES continued to pour in last night following the reported deaths of popular amapiano artists Mpura and Killer Kau in a car accident. According to the reports, the two were involved in a fatal car crash on their way to a gig in Rustenburg.

While reports initially falsely claimed that musician Kabza De Small had also died, the musician took to social media to clarify he was still alive. Reports confirmed to The Star are that five people were travelling in the car and it was believed that all five died including Mpura and Kau. Details on the accident occurred remained sketchy.

Kau, whose real name is Sakhile Hlatshwayo, gained fame after one of his videos went viral on Twitter. In it Kau performs his single Thol’ Ukuthi Hey, which became the number one hit he will be remembered for. DJ Euphonik was among some of the renowned artists who assisted Kau in escalating his career. Euphonik offered Kau the opportunity to record a track in his home studio which led to the pair recording a track together and performing at Taboo and Kong nightclubs. Kau also shared the stage with rapper Riky Rick.

Amapiano muso Mr JazziQ, Uncle Vinny, and Lady Du expressed their sadness at the deaths of Kau on Twitter. “I will never be the same again. God, what did we do, why Father, where will I get the strength, God? I’m beyond broken,” read Lady Du's tweet. “Rest easy My King,“ said Mr JazziQ