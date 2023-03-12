Tributes pour in for hip-hop rapper Costa Titch

Johannesburg - The entertainment industry is reeling from the death of another talented young artist, Constantinos Tsobanoglou, popularly known as Costa Titch The 28-year-old collapsed on stage while performing at the Ultra Music Festival at the Expo Centre, in Johannesburg, on Saturday night.

His family confirmed his passing and requested his fans and colleagues to keep them in their prayers. "Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother, and grandson, Constantinos Tsobanoglou, who South Africa had come to love and idolise under his stage name ‘Costa Titch’. It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time." The family expressed their gratitude to those who had offered Costa support and revealed that it was a difficult time for the family.

"We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours. As a family, we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we are afforded the time and space to gather ourselves. “The Tsobanoglou family thanks you for the love and support you have given to our son, and may you continue to uplift him even in spirit. Keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord." The “Bix Flexa” hitmaker recently signed a global deal with popular and iconic American musician Akon.

Taking to Instagram, Akon announced the news of the deal with excitement. "We would also like to announce a first-of-its-kind global deal: @titchgangrecords has partnered with @konvictkulture, and we are super-excited to see what the future holds," he posted. Prominent artists such as Da Les, Rouge and Warras, as well as fans, have been sharing their condolences on social media.

"RIP Costa Titch. Great talent gone too soon," said Da Les. The Nelspruit-born artist and dancer has been making great strides in his career and boasts many accolades under his belt. He graced the “Ultra SA 2023“ event to showcase some of the best local and international talents in electronic music with DBN Gogo, Desiree, Focalistic, Floyd Lavine, Fisher, Joris Voorn, GoldFish, KÖLSCH, Zakes, Uncle Waffles, Timmy Trumpet, and many more.

Costa Titch is one of the artists who dominated the AFRIMA nominations list last year. He reigned with six nominations for his 2021 smash hit, “Big Flexa”. These included: Song of the Year,, Breakout Artiste of the Year, Best African Collaboration, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro and \Best Artiste, Duo, or Group in Use of African Dance/Choreography. The ceremony was aimed at celebrating Africa, recognising talents, and expanding the economic frontiers of the culture and creative industries on the continent.