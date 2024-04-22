Tributes continue to pour in for popular DJ, MC Peter Mabuse popularly known as Mashata. This comes after Mashata was shot dead in Soshanguve in the early hours of Sunday morning.

On Sunday, Tshwane police confirmed the passing of the popular DJ. Reports indicate that he died in hospital while another victim, who was with him at the time of the ordeal, was left wounded as the pair were driving near the Tshwane University of Technology Soshanguve campus. The police have opened a case of murder and attempted murder.

“Tshwane police have opened a murder and attempted murder dockets following a shooting incident involving two men aged 46 and 45 years old during the early hours of today (Sunday). The suspect/s fled and police are following several leads,“ said spokesperson Noxolo Kweza. One of the popular Soweto hangout spots, Disoufeng paid tribute to the DJ with a message posted on its X account. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Peter Mashata. What a loss to all the soul and RNB lovers. Sending our deepest condolences and support. Thank you for the music; we will surely miss you,“ the pub said.

On Sunday, RISE Mzansi leader, Songezo Zibi, observed a moment of silence in honour of Mashata during one of his addresses in Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria. “Out of respect, I have a small request that we all stand up and observe a moment of silence in honour of DJ Mashata who was unfortunately killed earlier today,” he said. Goitsemang Aphane on X said the level of crime in the county had reached intolerable levels, adding that the government was losing the war against crime.

“The current government has lost the battle against crime. Bra Peter turned a blind eye on squatters (students) in the residence he was managing when they didn’t have anywhere to stay due to financial issues. A humble and gentle soul who understood the struggle of a black child (sic).“ Mamelodi Sundowns also issued a statement, with the club condemning the killing of one of their regular announcers. “The chairman and the Motsepe family, the board of directors, technical team, players, management, staff, supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns FC, and the entire Yellow Nation, express their deepest condolences to the family and friends as we mourn the loss of the multi-talented Peter “Mashata” Mabuse, who served as an announcer at the Mamelodi Sundowns games.