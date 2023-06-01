Tributes pour in for veteran actor Patrick Ndlovu

Johannesburg - The South African creative industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor Patrick Ndlovu. Ndlovu was 85-years-old when he died, and details surrounding his death have not been disclosed.

He was best known for his portrayal of Sizwe ‘’Ntate Moloi’’ Moloi on the SABC 1 drama series Zone 14 and also played iconic roles in popular TV shows like Yizo-Yizo, Shaka Zulu, Gaz' Lam, The Wild, and The Queen. His agency, Moonyeenn Lee Associates (MLA SA), confirmed the news on social media. ‘’We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor Patrick Ndlovu, whose acting career spanned more than four decades. Patrick was best known for his roles as Sizwe Moloi in the SABC1 drama series Zone 14 and as school principal Mr Thembu, in the popular TV series Yizo Yizo.’’

‘’We were proud to represent such a consummate professional and majestic talent. He was a kind and gentle man, always ready with a smile, even when times were tough. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, family, and friends. We will miss you, Patrick. RIP.’’ Ndlovu has been a household name in the past decades, dominating screens with multiple robust roles. Tributes poured in on social media, with many sharing their heartfelt condolences with his family and loved ones.

The South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) have also hailed Ndlovu for his incredible body work done with those he has worked with. ‘’The #Saftas is saddened by the passing of South African Film and Television Awards winner, Ntate Patrick Ndlovu. He leaves a legacy of an incredible body of work in all the productions he's worked on. Condolences to his family, friends, and industry colleagues,’’ the Saftas said in a statement. Thabang Moleya, who was a director on Zone 14, also poured his heart out, mentioning that Ndlovu motivated him.