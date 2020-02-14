Triumphant homecoming Jozi tour for Zozi









Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi greets fans while in an open-topped bus through the streets of Johannesburg as part of her triumphant homecoming tour. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA) Thousands of fans lined the streets of Joburg to greet and meet newly-crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi. Tunzi, affectionately known as Zozi, kicked off her two-part street parade in Joburg on Thursday before heading to Cape Town in the afternoon to honour her invitation to Parliament as a guest of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the State Of the Nation Address. “I could feel the support of South Africans on social media. “But I was waiting to land and actually feel it in person,” she said excitedly. “Feeling the love in person is so much better.”

As she stepped on to the bus in Sandton, a young boy called: “Hi Zozi, I am a huge fan. Can I have a selfie?”

Tunzi rode in an open-topped bus through the streets of Joburg as part of her triumphant homecoming tour.

She was joined by reigning Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Olivier.

The parade departed at Maslow Hotel in Sandton at about 9.30am and proceeded to the M1 South and then took the off-ramp onto Jan Smuts Avenue heading to Braamfontein and the Joburg CBD. The parade ended at noon.

The roads were cleared for her tour bus by Joburg metro police officers, who led the way.

Tunzi returned to the country last week from the US, where she spent about two months after winning the Miss Universe title in Atlanta.

She spent time in New York where she got to rub shoulders with A-list celebrities.

She said coming home and meeting old classmates was nostalgic for her.

“We all grew up dreaming together and you never think the things you dream of are possible and to see them making it in their own lives os amazing,” Tunzi said. “It was so heart-warming,” she added.

Tunzi said her highlight on her homecoming tour was her visit to the Canaan Academy in Dutywa, Eastern Cape, where she went to school, where she met five extraordinary women who were brought in and were actually taking up space.

“Five extraordinary women who are taking up space in their lives when I am out there preaching these messages about taking up space, you don’t know what this means to someone who puts those words into action.

“So when I was in the room and they spoke to me, they told me stories and what they were doing, it was affirming to me,” she said.

Tunzi said she planned to use her position to be her true self so that the younger generations can learn to be their true selves.

“So that they can first see the importance of being your true self and how much that can help us cement ourselves into society.

“I am hoping to be an example of continuing to break barriers so that they can see that it is possible for them,” she said.

The Miss Universe 2019 added that she was hoping to visit schools to see what programmes they could implement to ensure the learners were equipped with skills.