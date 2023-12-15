‘Tropika Island of Treasure All-Stars’ celebrities share post-show success stories

The local reality TV show ‘Tropika Island of Treasure All-Stars’ gives viewers a peek at the current whereabouts of some of its celebrity contestants following a series of enthralling seasons. For over a decade, the show has maintained its consistency in giving viewers exciting episodes with fascinating challenges, stunning locations, and charming celebrity contestants.

This has won ‘Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars’ a South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA17) this year for Best Competition Reality Show. Shashi Naidoo Shashi Naidoo. | Bongiwe Mchunu Independent Newspapers One of the most well-liked personalities on ‘Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars’ was Shashi Naidoo, who has maintained her popularity as an entertainer in the years since the show.

She is a gifted singer, comedian, and actress who has showcased her talent in many projects. Naidoo also frequently hosts shows on South African television and radio. It is revealed that she moved to Dubai after opening the Sandton location of her dentistry practice, The Smile Bar, following the episode.

Nay Maps Actor and musician Nkosinathi Maphalala, fondly known as Nay Maps, was a season 8 runner-up. The star, who hails from Pretoria, shares details about his plans which include his music and launching his foundation.

“I just won a NAFTA Award (National Film and Television Award) for Best Actor 2023. I am in New York right now as part and parcel of the Resurgence Conference and I have been chosen as the Ambassador for the African Global Network to be involved in the facilitation of economic trade between Africa and the US and globally. I truly have been blessed; I will be launching our ice cream called The Lickery in-store with whom we have partnered - Chateaux Gateaux. Television is my passion and we have just started season 2 of ‘Umkhokha’. “I am releasing new music as well, my brand-new singles in the next couple of weeks titled ‘Moya’ were ‘Ndulo’, ‘Uhlal’uNam’ and ‘Phumalanga Sikothe’. “Lastly, I am launching my foundation that will be equipping our communities and disadvantaged areas with the necessities needed for a better life through art and education,” says Maphalala.

Roxy Louw Roxy Louw. | Supplied Former Miss South Africa Roxy Louw started working on her women’s fashion brand; Kaal, which specialises in lingerie and swimwear. Louw praises the show for helping her get into the right mindset and calm her anxiety.

The successful model and actress also spoke about her single and how it has been dominating the charts. “I played H2O which is one of the biggest music festivals in South Africa. It was cool because I used the same mindset that I used in ‘Tropika’ to get me through my set. I then launched my first single ‘Set Me Free’ which did extremely well locally and internationally on Spotify and headlined my first international act in New Zealand for New Year’s Eve.