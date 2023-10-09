‘Tropika Island of Treasure’ celebrates award at the Saftas

Popular reality competition show Tropika Island of Treasure season 10 All Stars celebrates winning the South African Film and Television Award (Safta) for Best Competition Reality Programme. The 10th season of the reality show featured some of the most iconic contestants from previous seasons.

In December, the show, set on a beautiful tropical island, crowned Karlien van Jaarsveld and her partner, model Ruan Scheepers, as season 10 champions. Beverages Business Unit head Miantha Roux said that receiving such an accolade was humbling. “Through our production partners, Cardova, we managed to deliver a stellar show. As one of the longest-running reality shows in South Africa since its inception 15 years ago, I couldn’t be prouder of what the team has achieved. This is a world-class production, and to receive such a prestigious accolade is very humbling,” she said.

Roux said the award, which is one of the most prestigious awards in the South African television industry, was a testament to the quality of Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars and the hard work of the cast and crew. The award-winning season took viewers on a 12-week-long adventure full of interesting twists and turns as 18 consumer contestants and eight celebrity All-Stars first battled it out in St Lucia, KwaZulu-Natal, for a coveted spot to compete in the Seychelles for their share of the grand prize of R1 million. The champions went head-to-head with team Piña Colada, All-Star Jonathan Boynton-Lee, and his partner, fitness coach Lelani Loots, and team Mango Peach, which included All-Star Brendan Peyper and his partner, TV presenter Boitumelo ‘Melo’ Moloto.