‘Tropika Island of Treasure’ reveals a star-studded line-up of contestants

As the guessing game continues on social media, with many eager to find out more about the contestants for this year’s ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’, interesting names have been unveiled. Former Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri, actor Hungani Ndlovu, dancer Chad Jones, actress Omuhle Gela, and singer Bobby van Jaarsveld are among the well-known stars who are vying for the R1-million prize in Season 11.

Gela took to Instagram to share her excitement and said: “Cat’s out the bag! So excited to be a part of Season 11 of the Mytropika Island of Treasure!!!!. Entry details will be on the Tropika page, SABC 1, 2, and 3, and on all celeb contestant pages. Keep it locked to see how you can partner with your favourite celeb and win that R1 million cash!!! Let’s go.” A week ago, renowned actress, singer, and television personality Zanele Potelwa was announced as the show’s presenter. Potelwa brings her infectious energy, quick wit, and captivating charisma to the tropical shores of the competition.

Speaking about the show, she said: “I thought it would be amazing to host something like it. A couple of years ago, that’s when I started thinking about when I would join the entertainment industry. And now this is just one of those things that came even sooner than I had hoped. “It is genuinely such an honour to be amongst some of the biggest names in South African entertainment to come through and be part of hosting this specific show. One of the longest-running reality competition shows in SA. And I get to be part of it; it means so much.” “Tropika Island of Treasure” has captivated audiences for over a decade with its blend of exotic challenges, captivating landscapes, and fierce competition.