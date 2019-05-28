Some of the trucks involved in the crash. Picture: Netcare911

The fatal N3 accident that claimed 10 lives is believed to have been caused when a truck hit the brakes and stopped right in the middle of the busy road. That fatal move led to a series of events that saw vehicles crashing into the stationery truck and and bursting into flames.

According to the Road Management Traffic Corporation's Simon Zwane, there was a veld fire on the N3 south towards Durban, where the accident happened.

He said preliminary investigations show that the truck driver stopped in the middle of the highway, which subsequently led to the pile up.

It's not yet known why the truck stopped.

"We are putting together a series of events that led to the accident. We don't know why the truck stopped and we are investigating that," he said.

About 20 people were injured in the crash.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services' William Ntladi said information they got from witnesses was that there was a veld fire on the side of the road.

Smoke as then blown into the road, obscuring the vision of motorists, he said.

"We have not yet determined what caused the accident," Ntladi said.

He explained that 12 vehicles were involved in the collision; six trucks, one bakkie, two taxis and three cars.

"One of the taxis burnt down and in it, one passenger who was unable to escape. He was burnt beyond recognition.

"One of the truck drivers was also trapped in his vehicle and jaws of life had to be used to free him while the driver of the bakkie, among the deceased, was also trapped in the bakkie and also had to be freed."

Ntladi said other information they received was that there was another minibus taxi involved in the accident. However, the vehicle was only slightly damaged and the driver just drove off before authorities arrived.