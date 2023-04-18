Tsakane graveyard serial rapist Petetona Abel Lebele found guilty

Johannesburg - Tsakane graveyard serial rapist Petetona Abel Lebele, 43, has been found guilty of four counts of rape as well as four counts of kidnapping.

The NPA regional spokesperson for the Gauteng division, Lumka Mahanjana, said the offences were committed against four females, ages 7, 13, 16, and 32, over a period of three years, from January 2017 until August 2019, when he was arrested.

According to Mahanjana, he also told the court that he would grab them and drag them to the Tsakane cemetery, where he raped them.

‘’His first and youngest victim was a seven-year-old minor. On January 19, 2017, when the minor was on her way to school, she met with Lebele; he called her and told her to come collect sweets. The minor refused and started running. However, Lebele caught up with her, dragged her to the cemetery, raped her, and left her.