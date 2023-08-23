Tsakane Secondary School schoolgirls’ suicides raises concerns as other learners tried to end their lives

Johannesburg – Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has expressed concern about the recent occurrence of suicides and suicidal attempts at Tsakane Secondary School. “Indeed, these incidents are concerning,” the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) said on Wednesday.

A parent’s meeting will be facilitated on Sunday, August 27 to address this concerning behaviour at the school. This comes after the Education Department announced that there was an incident where two girls, in Grade 8 and Grade 12, allegedly consumed poison at their homes and died on Monday, August 7 and Tuesday, August 8, respectively. Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said that according to information at the department’s disposal, a Grade 8 boy brought poison to the school on Tuesday, August 8, and consumed it in full view of other learners after the two previously reported deaths.

“However, this learner was immediately rushed to a local medical facility and is currently recovering,” Mabona said. “We were made aware of two other girl learners and a boy learner who also allegedly consumed poison but are fortunately recovering at a medical facility.” The department further confirmed that on Friday, August 18, a male general worker from the same school allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at home.

“We are also aware of a video that has gone viral on social media showing two other girl learners being assisted to stand, with false reports that they also consumed poison, which is not true,” Mabona said. “The video footage was captured on Monday, August 21, 2023, during a community prayer at the school, in which some learners were emotionally moved by the passing of their fellow learners. Therefore, it must be clarified that there is no learner who consumed poison at school and died on school premises.” Department officials visited the school on Tuesday, August 22, with law enforcement agencies and social workers.

The department confirmed that psychosocial support was provided to learners, classes continued without any disruptions, and the Employee Wellness Team would be deployed to support staff at the school. “We are gravely concerned by the recurring suicidal behaviour at Tsakane Secondary School. Learners are encouraged to reach out to our officials and interact with professionals for necessary assistance by calling Childline at 116. We wish to convey our condolences to the families of the bereaved learners and one general worker, wishing that the entire school community finds peace during this time,” said Chiloane. Learners who may be experiencing abuse or need counselling are encouraged to contact Childline by simply dialling 116 for assistance.

The SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has also encouraged parents, loved ones, family, friends, teachers, and guardians to do mental health check-ins with their teenage children. Anyone with thoughts of suicide can call the SA Depression and Anxiety Group at 0800 567 567 or SMS 31393. – https://www.sadag.org/