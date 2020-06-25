Tshegofatso Pule murder mystery deepens

Johannesburg -The family of Tshegofatso Pule are desperate to find details behind her murder as the mystery that surrounds her death deepens. The family has called for anyone who has information on how she died to approach the police, amid untested allegations that Muzikayise Malephane was paid R70 000 to kill the 28-year-old. The case of Malephane, the 31-year-old man accused of murdering 8-months pregnant Pule, was on Wednesday postponed to July 2 after he dropped Legal Aid and asked to be represented by a private lawyer. Pule’s body was found hanging from a tree after she was last seen getting into a metered taxi called by her boyfriend. There have been many allegations regarding how Pule died and who orchestrated her death.

The Sowetan reported that Malephane made a statement to the police implicating a person who was close to Pule.

The report alleged that Malephane revealed that it was a second attempt on her life.

The Sunday Times reported that Malephane was allegedly childhood friends with Pule’s boyfriend Ntuthuko Shoba.

There are also speculations and rumours on social media that Pule’s murder was orchestrated by Shoba’s wife, who allegedly paid Malephane R70000 to eliminate Pule as she posed a threat to her marriage.

Pule’s uncle Tumisang Katake told The Star that the allegations of who was involved in Pule’s death were concerning and hurt the family as they had not been confirmed yet.

“If somebody was there when negotiations were taking place for a payment and stuff, please approach the police.

“If somebody was there when the planning took place of how Tshego will be murdered, please take the information to the police, because what’s flying around is just speculation and conspiracies. We haven’t had a report from the police which confirms those rumours,” he said.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele could not confirm that there were other people who were involved in Pule’s death, but said investigations were ongoing.

“If the investigation leads to other suspects, they will be arrested, but at the moment the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Malephane made a brief appearance at the Rooderpoort Magistrate’s Court via video link from Krugersdorp Prison.

He told Magistrate John Baloyi that he was abandoning the services of a Legal Aid lawyer and would secure his own private attorney. He is facing a premeditated murder charge.

This postponement did not sit well with some supporters who sat in the gallery during the proceedings.

“The justice system needs to change,” a woman shouted.

Speaking after court, Katake said the family were still feeling fragile.

Outside the court, the ANC Women’s League, the EFF and the Not In My Name movement were among those who picketed.

