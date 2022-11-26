Tshilidzi Munyai calls for harsh punishment for pitbull racist Belinda Migor

Johannesburg - The Gauteng ANC PEC member responsible for ideology, political education and training, MP and whip of the health portfolio, Tshilidzi Munyai has come out guns blazing against the woman now known as Belinda Migor, who in a voice note called for black men to be killed and black women’s uteruses to be removed. South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) Commissioner André Gaum has described Migor's comments as "horrific and deplorable". He said the comments constituted prima facie hate speech of the worst possible kind.

Racist bookkeeper Belinda Migor said black people should be killed and banned, not pit bulls. Picture: Supplied Bookkeeper Migor was responding to a message on a WhatsApp group in which she said animals were better than black people, who deserved to be banned and killed. In the clip, the woman says: "Estella/Stella, I agree with you wholeheartedly. What I say is ban the black man. They rape, they steal, they kill, worse than any pit bull could, and they get away with it. Ban those that are making the laws, ban Ekurhuleni, ban the black man. "Get all the black women and cut out their uteruses and their ovaries that they cannot procreate because they will all turn out the same because they all the same.

“I’m very passionate about this. Ban them, kill them, shoot them. Get rid of them because they are the problem. Not pit bulls, not animals. “Animals are beautiful, and they deserve a warm bed, food, love and attention and everything else. God created those animals. Who created the black man. Do you think God? I don't think so," she said. Munyai has called on the SAHRC to act swiftly and called on the police to charge Migor for inciting violence and hate speech.

“I cannot believe that we still put up with this behaviour almost 30 years into a constitutional democracy. This behaviour is not only hateful, but destructive to the bodies and souls of black women. Calling on any individual to remove the uterus of a woman is the an evil beyond my understanding. Migor must be investigated for more serious crimes. She must face harsh punishment. These were not simply the comments of a racist. Possibly the comments of a more serious perpetrator of hate crimes,” Munyai said. “A uterus, also called womb is a female reproductive system. It functions to nourish a fertilised egg until the foetus is ready to be delivered. For Migor to call for black men to be killed and for black women’s uteruses to be ripped out is effectively calling on the black race to be wiped out. Those comments must be met with an adequate social and legal response. I asked that the premier (Panyaza Lesufi) open a case against Belinda Migor,” Munyai said. The Star