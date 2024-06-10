‘Tshwala Bam’ hitmakers TitoM and Yuppe are musical mavericks celebrated this Youth Month

As South Africa celebrates Youth Month with varied activities, the South African music charts honour exceptional young musicians dominating local and global charts. TitoM and Yuppe, known for their sensational hit song “Tshwala Bam”, which features the captivating vocals of S.N.E. and the electric production of EeQue, have been hailed as musical mavericks for making waves in the world of entertainment.

It is revealed that their much-loved song “Tshwala Bam” has been setting the Official South African Charts on fire for 14 consecutive weeks. TitoM, whose real name is Thato Mathobela, and Yuppe, whose real name is Bongani Sibanyoni, have had a turbulent path, but their undying dedication has paved the way for their spectacular climb. Their rise to the top is an incredible story of devotion, hustle, and the ability to make music and many songs.

This amapiano anthem has not only received nearly 10 million streams, with over a million added in the last week alone, but it is also a bona fide chart-topper, attracting fans not only in South Africa, but around the world. The song is ranked first on both the local top 100 and the worldwide top 200, demonstrating the global effect of local talent. While the original “Tshwala Bam”, which recently snagged them the prestigious Best Viral Challenge award at the Metro FM Music Awards, remains a fan favourite, the duo hailing from Pretoria have maintained their consistency, having recently dropped a remix featuring Nigerian Afrobeat megastar Burna Boy.

This dynamic collaboration, which received mixed reviews on social media, is a sonic explosion, fusing the infectious rhythms of amapiano with the pulsating energy of Afrobeat. According to the Official South African Charts, the official music video, released in April, garnered two million views within seven days, a testament to the song’s magnetic pull. “Tshwala Bam”, which was released in February, is more than just a song – the track’s contagious energy and the resulting dance craze immediately went global.