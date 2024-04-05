‘Tshwala Bam’ maintains its grip on the music scene

TSHWALA Bam, a smash hit song, has dominated the local Top 100 and international Top 200 charts for three weeks, and has proved to be a popular choice in South Africa. The Amapiano hit song by Tito M and Yuppe, featuring S.N.E and EeQue, has received over three million streams in just four weeks, with a staggering 855 000 streams in just the last week alone.

It has also sparked an exciting dance challenge that has enthralled passionate dancers from all over the world. Imithandazo by Mthunzi and Kabza De Small is hot on their heels, featuring a powerhouse collaboration of Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Sizwe Alakine, and Umthakathi Kush at #2. The viral hit Tyla’s Water drops slightly to #11 on the local top 100 but rises four spots to #15 globally, making significant progress.

Tyla is a rising star whose self-titled debut album, which features 14 tracks, has received positive reviews. This is her 29th week on the charts. Exciting movement can be seen further down the charts, while the top spots remain unchanged. With Babalwa M, Stix and Nia Pearl, Kelvin Momo’s Amalobolo climbed two places to #5 globally and one place to #4 locally.

In its 16th week, his co-operative magic continues with Maye Maye, which stars Azana and Stix. The catchy song rises to #14 locally (from #15) and #20 internationally (from #24). It’s interesting to note that Kelvin Momo contributes his skills to Tyla’s album’s opening track. This week’s charts showcase a potent blend of staying power and fresh energy. Tito M and Yuppe remain untouchable with Tshwala Bam, while Kelvin Momo proves himself a hit-making machine.