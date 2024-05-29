Tshwane residents hit with power and water cuts on election day – no sabotage says City

Residents in parts of Tshwane were hit by both power and water cuts on Wednesday, which they had not expected especially on a day when millions cast their votes in the national and provincial elections. Affected areas included Soshanguve, Mamelodi, parts of Centurion, Moreleta Park.

The problems were later resolved. Nomawethu Green said she was not sure if this was a coincidence or sabotage. Green, a resident of Soshanguve Block H, said the electricity went off at around 9am. She said this came as a shock as she and her mother were planning to go and vote.

“I was disappointed when power went off because this is an exciting day for us. We had planned to dress well, take pictures and to go and vote. Honestly, I don’t know whether this is a sabotage, but if it was, where is it coming from?” asked Green. She said power was restored after about three or four hours. “Immediately when power was restored, we noticed water diminishing from the taps until they ran dry. This came as a surprise on such an important day. Fortunately we store water in the house,” she said.

Green said the water and electricity cuts did not affect or influenced how she eventually voted. She said she had already made up her mind as to which party to vote for. A number of residents took to the City of Tshwane X page asking for answers. “This was planned, they wanted us to vote first,” wrote Thando Lira.

“This is sabotage, we know,” wrote Twotwise wakaMagagula. “There is no water in Soshanguve Block BB,” wrote Lethabo Mashilo. The city responded by advising her that in order to report water supply interruption, one needed to send an email.

The city on X confirmed that it was aware of the power outages at Blocks H, K and L. Selby Bokaba, head of communications in the City of Tshwane, confirmed that the city had experienced a number of service interruptions on election day. “There is a narrative that there was a form of sabotage in the city. We can without a shadow of a doubt state that there was no sabotage.