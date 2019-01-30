Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri testified at the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights (CRL Rights Commission). Photo: Jonisayi Maromo / ANA

Johannesburg - A City of Tshwane employee who approved a New Year’s Eve crossover event at controversial Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s church has claimed that she did not know there was an incident at the venue that claimed three lives a few days earlier. The employee, who cannot be named as per request by the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission), confirmed that she approved the crossover event to go ahead.

On December 28, three people died during a stampede at the church.

“We had a joint meeting with Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) on December 21. They presented the plans they had. However, there were some documents missing.

“Eventually, the final documents were submitted via email and dropped off at the office on different days. I approved (that the event for 70000 members should go ahead) after doing a site inspection at the grounds on December 31, and (found that) everything was in order,” the employee said.

She said she was not told about the fatal incident, despite meeting officials from the church on December 29. She also claimed that even though she was in the company of a police officer when doing a site inspection, she was not told anything about it.

Her testimony came after outgoing Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga told the commission that the venue was non-compliant following the City of Tshwane emergency services department’s site inspection after the tragedy.

“The escape routes leading to the escape doors are obstructed. Escape doors to be used during an emergency are obstructed. No emergency evacuation plan available,” Msimanga said in his report.

He said there was no way that the city could have approved the event. “It could not happen that the document was signed off on the day of the event. There are processes and meetings that need to take place,” he said.

Msimanga said he was surprised when he was shown a signed document approving that it go ahead.

The chairperson of the commission, Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva, said they were hopeful that the report would be released soon.

“We need to get to the bottom of the issues that led to the deaths. This includes permits and compliance,” she said.

The deceased women were Matshila Sarah Mohlala, Patricia Pringane and Lehlogahlo Maria Segodi.

In the aftermath, the SA National Civic Organisation led protests at ECG calling for the church to be shut down and for Bushiri to leave the country.

