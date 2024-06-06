Tunzi speaks about a special moment of sharing a stage with Muneyi

Former Miss Universe and Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, has recounted an unforgettable moment of being summoned to the stage to sing by producer and musician, Muneyi, in Mozambique. Tunzi shared the experience on social media with a video where she is singing passionately alongside the artist as the audience immersed itself in the breathtaking performance.

“While I was enjoying dinner at @fiftyfourmag, The Greatest Party of All, @anantara_bazaruto in Mozambique, and being serenaded by the incredible tunes of @muneyi_, something unexpected happened. Out of the blue, he invited me on stage to join him in a song that was completely unrehearsed.” She also expressed gratitude, highlighting that she would always cherish the moment of sharing a stage with the talented artist. “Initially, I was a bit nervous; the thought of singing in front of everyone without any preparation was daunting. But once I got up there, it turned out to be an incredibly pleasant surprise. The atmosphere was so warm and welcoming, I felt right at home.

“The thrill of sharing the stage with such a talented artist in that spontaneous moment was truly exhilarating. Thanks, @muneyi_; it’s a memory I’ll cherish, and honestly, it made me feel like I could stay up there forever,” she said. Hailing from Venda, Muneyi is a versatile Tshivenda performer, composer, songwriter, and guitarist. Muneyi. Picture: Mpumelelo Macu. With a blend of contemporary sounds and Tshivenda folktales, Muneyi’s music connects the listener to his own narrative and is motivated by his communal upbringing, the grandmother who raised him, a love of language, vulnerability, human behaviour, and personal experiences.

Sho Madjozi, Msaki, Zoë Modiga, The Muffinz, Nduduzo Makhathini, and Nonku Phiri, to mention a few, are among the well-known performers with whom he has performed on stage with. Muneyi is passionate about preserving his indigenous language and focused on building a community of artists that support one another, and allow for the growth and development of a new movement of folk artists in South Africa. Apart from attending prestigious events, Tunzi has also been active on social media, using her platform to tackle topics such as the elections.

She was recently announced as the brand ambassador for Dark and Lovely. On social media, she shared some fond memories from her childhood days and asked people to join in on her journey. “Because every hair story deserves a happily ever after... here begins my own tale of hair care. As the new ambassador for Dark and Lovely, my hair and I have been through it all. From childhood days spent with my mom and sisters, bonding over each braid and style, to my bold choices through university and the defining moments of my Miss Universe journey.