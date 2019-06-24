A tussle involving ANC leaders over a municipal manager job at a troubled Eastern Cape municipality has reached the Constitutional Court.

A tussle involving ANC leaders over a municipal manager job at a troubled Eastern Cape municipality has reached the Constitutional Court. Mbulelo Notyawa accuses regional leaders of the ANC, his own comrades, of blocking his ascension to the position at Makana Municipality after he was “duly and properly” appointed by the council in 2015.

Notyawa sought to convince the apex court to set aside a High Court ruling that dismissed his application.

Judge Judith Robertson ruled in 2018 that Notyawa’s bid had no prospects of success. She found that the municipality, as defendants, demonstrated successfully that Notyawa did not have adequate senior management experience for the job.

Notyawa revealed in court papers that his troubles started when a resolution of the council to appoint him had to be adopted.

“Before adoption of the resolution, the mayor of the municipality attempted to persuade me to withdraw my candidacy,” he said in the papers.

Amid this standoff, Notyawa was informed that provincial Co-operative Governance MEC Fikile Xasa did not concur with council’s decision to appoint him.

In an affidavit deposed before the High Court, Xasa did not deny being part of the ANC meeting that asked Notyawa to not take up the job.

Xasa maintained that he took his decision solely on grounds that Notyawa was not qualified for the job.

Notyawa disputed that he was not qualified for the post that required a bachelor’s degree and five years senior management experience.

Among grounds he cited for his fitness were the BProc (law) degree he obtained in 1994, the LLB degree he achieved in 2002, being admitted as an advocate in the High Court in 2004, and being councillor that also served as MMC between 2011 and 2016.

He also worked as a national spokesperson and legal adviser for Cosatu and the provincial organiser and head of provincial legal desk of teacher union Sadtu.

Notyawa said he was overlooked for political expediency. The matter will be heard in September.