TUT mourns death of another student at off-campus residence

In the wake of the gruesome death of Tshwane University of Technology’s (TUT) second-year engineering student from their Emalahleni campus, the institution has suffered yet another student death. The university released a statement on its platforms that it was in mourning following the tragic death of a student at one of its off-campus private residences in Pretoria on Saturday.

University spokesperson Phaphama Tshisikhawe said the university was waiting for an official report from the SAPS regarding the circumstances that led to the student’s untimely death. The spokesperson said the institution had provided the student’s family, friends and fellow students with as much support as they could at this difficult time. “The family should be afforded the space and time to inform one another, to process their great loss, and to honour the memory of their loved one with dignity. The university calls upon the public, including the media, to exercise restraint and empathy towards the family at this time of grief.”

Tshisikhawe added that the university would continue to act in solidarity with the family. While investigations are ongoing, however, the spokesperson said they were unable to share further details about the student as formal engagements with the family were still in the process. The recent death comes after video footage and news reports surfaced last week of the death of Emalahleni student Thabelo Mbau.