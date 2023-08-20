TUT suspends SRC president for participating in NSFAS protests

The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has suspended its Student Representative Council president Keamogetswe Masike for participation in protests over the National Student Financial Aid Scheme's (NSFAS) new direct payment system.

The university issued a letter to Masike on August 8, informing him that there had been allegations of misconduct levelled against him, wherein it was alleged that he had participated in organised and unauthorised student actions. The letter further reads that the student action which he had participated in had infringed on the activities of other students or destabilised the functioning of the university. “In view of the seriousness of the allegations and violation of the University Rules and Regulations, you are hereby suspended with immediate effect as a student of the Tshwane University of Technology pending the finalisation of the investigations and disciplinary actions against you.”

The letter further states that during the period of his suspension, Masike would not be allowed to enter any premises of the university or participate in any activities unless he is given written permission by the vice-chancellor. “Failing to comply with the conditions of your suspension may lead to further disciplinary actions against you, which may result in your immediate expulsion from the university,” the letter reads. Masike said the decision by the university to suspend him for representing the poorest of the poor students who had been negatively affected by the new direct payment system implemented by NSFAS was very unfortunate as he had committed no crime in the university, nor did he have any pending charges of misconduct against him.

“Not only does this decision affect me, but it directly affects students too because I can’t access any facilities of the university. However, I am informed of my rights throughout this process.” Masike insisted that he would be legally challenging the university’s decision in the coming weeks. Student protests erupted at TUT in June over the newly implemented direct payment system and some of the appointed service providers.