TV consumption is slowly declining as Gen Z camps on streaming platforms

In a technologically advanced world, the internet has ultimately changed how television is consumed. There are more options now instead of sifting through traditional TV channels for the best show. Because Gen Z seeks instant gratification, convenience and options in content, online streaming platforms have become quite popular among this demographic of young people.

There has been fast growth of YouTube, Netflix, Showmax and Disney Plus content consumption by Gen Z and young millennials, said sales director of Reach Africa, Leslie Adams. Reach Africa is an expert in streaming platforms. Adams noted that such behaviour is justified, as the Market Research Foundation reported a massive decline in TV viewership over the last two years.

In the first quarter of 2021, 72% people claimed to have tuned in to a TV channel in the past week, as opposed to 54% in Q3 2023. Adams cited the Broadcast Research Council of South Africa indicating that a third of TV consumption occurs online, with an estimated eight million South Africans having access to a slew of streaming channels. Adams added that Gen Z accounted for 42% of streaming platforms consumers, where they mostly utilise mobiles. Millennials followed at 41%, whereas boomers made up only 4%.

“This evolution away from traditional TV makes sense. Gen Z’s life is lived on demand. If they want something to eat, they can order a takeaway via Uber Eats with a simple tap. If they want to listen to music, Spotify will not only find them the exact song they’re after, but will also curate playlists for them based on their demonstrated preferences. “When they want to watch something, there are now over 30 streaming services available locally, which they can toggle between to their heart’s content on any device of their choosing, earning them the title of ‘Net Fickle’,” said Adams. Gen Z is inclined to online consumption. These young people have experienced an optimistic era in the country, yet they encountered hardships such as Covid-19, driving them to instant gratification.