TV presenter Kamohelo Bombe has passion for farming.

TV presenter Kamohelo Bombe doesn’t mind swopping her make-up and stilettos for gumboots and overalls and getting her hands dirty. In fact, it’s always been her dream to be a farmer despite the glamour and fame of her TV job.

Her yen for farming has contributed to her success of running her own agricultural workshops and training young people about agriculture.

The Limpopo-born 27 year old said she grew up in a home where farming was the only option to survive.

“Growing up with my mother, grandmother and aunt, we used to farm tomatoes at home to sell them. That is how we made living,” said Bombe.

The host of Traditional Wedding, which airs on DStv’s Moja Love channel, moved to Soweto as a youngster. She said like many other young people, she dreamt of pursuing several career paths.

“I have always loved working with other people. I thought of becoming a social worker or a lawyer, but because of my passion for agriculture, I chose to stick with it. I acquired as much information as I could about the sector and was able to eventually start my own farm,” Bombe said.

She said people from rural areas don’t realise that one can make money and a career out of agriculture. For her coming to Gauteng in 2006 made her realise agriculture was the path she wanted to take.

“As I was busy as a presenter, my dream for farming kicked in. I didn’t know where to start or go as I had never seen a farm in Gauteng by that time.

“In 2013, while I was in the media space, on the side I went for training in poultry farming and after that I was able to start and register my business, the Kamohelo group, and started poultry farming.

"With my savings I was able to rent a farm for R4500 a month in Zuurbekom and hired a staff of three people,” Bombe said.

She added that despite challenges of not having funding and investors she never gave up.

“My patience and persistence finally paid off. In 2014, on the launch of Agri park for youth and women in agriculture, I applied and was awarded a one hectare land to continue with the farming.”

However, she said that she had to drop her farming business because of thieves who were stealing her chickens and eggs.

Bombe took a break from her own farming and is now running workshops and training young people who want to go into the agriculture sector.

“I currently don’t have a farm. I need a bigger space to start a farming academy. I want the academy to be a one stop for agriculture.

“I have people who call me to ask what to do with their vegetable or fruits. That's where agro-processing comes in. The academy will have programmes about agro-processing that will teach people what to do with their vegetables,” she said.

Speaking out to mark Women’s Month, Bombe said that it was high time women got involved in agriculture.

“Young people want to get into agriculture but don’t know where to go. My wish is to see a lot of black women get into the sector.

"They also need to attend workshops for agriculture to gain first-hand experience, because agriculture requires experience,” added Bombe.

She said that people who wanted to become involved in agriculture shouldn't wait for funding from the government, but start with the little that they have.