TV shows that gripped the nation in 2023

The year was dominated by captivating TV shows that kept viewers entertained, and glued to their screens. There was also a high visibility of the shows on social media platforms where viewers regularly shared their thoughts.

Sizok’thola ‘Sizok’thola’, a reality show that exposes drug dealing has been among the shows that made a mark with the former host Xolani Khumalo fighting to combat drugs. Moja Love has since cut ties with Khumalo after he was embroiled in allegations of murder following the death of a man during the taping of the show in July.

While the case continues to unfold, it is reported that Khumalo is now working with the City of Johannesburg through his foundation to fight crime in the metro. This Body Works For Me The cast of This Body Works for Me. Picture: Supplied ‘This Body Works For Me’, a reality series that explores the lives of women in the sex work industry gave viewers a front-row sit in their lives touching interesting conversations that kept people talking.

Following the success of its inaugural season, the local adult entertainment show returned for the second season which premiered in August on Showmax. Bringing a captivating twist to the new season, viewers got their first glimpse of Diamond and Dione Xanthe who made an appearance in Season 1 as Primadonna’s friend. Speaking about the show the reality star who is also a stripper from Alexander, lauded it for showing women in the sex industry in a way that humanises them.

“’This Body Works For Me’ is a positive platform for women who are in the sex work industry,” said Dione. “ Shaka Ilembe Nomzamo Mbatha as Queen Nandi in Shaka Ilembe. Picture: Supplied The premiere of the highly anticipated drama series, ‘Shaka Ilembe’ was received with great fanfare.

Internationally, the acclaimed actress Nomzamo Mbatha who portrayed the revered Queen Nandi, mother of the great King Shaka, was among the actors who viewers could not stop raving about on social media. ‘Shaka Ilembe’ tells the story of the making of the iconic African king, with iterations from his early childhood through to adulthood. Glittering reviews have been pouring in on social media giving a nod to not only Mbatha but the entire crew for pulling off a great show.

Izingane zeS’thembu Some of the cast of "Izingane zeS’thembu". Picture: Supplied The success of the popular reality show, ‘uThando neS’thembu’ has seen the Mseleku family expand their television content bringing more entertainment to viewers. ‘Izingane zeS’thembu’ a spin-off from the popular ‘uThando neS’thembu’, premiered in June sparking different conversations about polygamy.

This new show gave viewers an intimate glimpse into the complexities of growing up in a polygamous family through the eyes of the next generation of the Mseleku family. Unfollowed Unfollowed host Thembekile Mrototo. Picture: Supplied The series follows the lives of South African stars who are wrestling with life after social media death, reflecting on cancel culture and its place in pop culture.