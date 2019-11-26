This merit-based funding model that the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) was planning to implement would see underperforming colleges cut their student numbers and lose out on funds to improve infrastructure and research.
A detailed document inviting the public to comment on this bold plan has been published in the current national gazette.
Underperformance of most of the country’s 50 public TVET colleges, with more than 260 campuses, has been a problem for many years.
In its report, the department revealed that the national pass rate for the matric-equivalent NCV Level4 was as low as 31.4%.