Johannesburg - Media personality Khanyi Mbau and her 13-year-old daughter have become the latest victims of cyber bullying at a time when the country is observing 16 Days of Activism against Women and Child Abuse.
Cyber bullies descended on Mbau and her daughter with some very inappropriate and sexually explicit messages directed at the 13-year-old.
Although very private about her personal life, Mbau posted a picture on Twitter and Instagram of herself and her daughter, who was wearing a school uniform at what seemed to be a school prizegiving event.
“As a single mom, you have made the journey absolutely worth it, thank you for being such an incredible daughter, walking this journey with you and your understanding is incredible. Congratulations on your academic achievements. I love you Makhanz,” Mbau captioned the picture.
The post attracted attention as there have only been a few images of Mbau’s daughter on her social media accounts.