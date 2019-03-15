MEC Faith Mazibuko Picture: Matthews Baloyi/African News Agency (ANA)

Tweets in which Faith Mazibuko condemned Mampintsha for abusing his girlfriend Babes Wodumo have come to haunt her. This is after some people recently went through the Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation's timeline, saw the tweets- which were posted on March 4- and mocked her saying she was an abuser condemning another abuser.

I join South Africans in condemning the actions of a BIG and grown man, Mampintsha, for brazenly abusing the young Babes wo Dumo as could be seen in a video. It is disgusting, it is filthy, it is abhorrent and punishable! — MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) March 4, 2019

Mazibuko had been one of the many who condemned Mampintsha tweeting: "I join South Africans in condemning the actions of a BIG and grown man, Mampintsha, for brazenly abusing the young Babes wo Dumo as could be seen in a video. It is disgusting, it is filthy, it is abhorrent and punishable!"

Yoooo🙈abuser condemning fellow abuser. — Mpho Mutobvu (@MphoVhatobvu) March 14, 2019

Her second tweet read: We can’t keep having incidents like these perpetuated by people we thought could help the country raise awareness on the fight against women abuse. Time and again waking up to stories of women being abused by especially of people who claim to care and love them."

We can’t keep having incidents like these perpetuated by people we thought could help the country raise awareness on the fight against women abuse. Time and again waking up to stories of women being abused by especially of people who claim to care and love them. — MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) March 4, 2019

Mazibuko then found herself trending this week when a leaked recording in which she can be heard screaming at women managers, telling them to make sure sports facilities- referred to as combi courts- are constructed in specified communities as soon as possible, ignoring legal and tender processes was leaked to the media.

You are an abuser of women!! — SAMum (@sa_mum) March 15, 2019

Two women in the meeting, the CFO and the HOD, are heard pleading with her that the sports facilities could be constructed as long as all was done according to the law. However, but Mazibuko was having none of it. She demanded that the facilities be constructed because she ''wants to use them to campaign to win elections".

However, people accused her of also being an abuser and that she had abused female employees in her department.

Including by you. — Delia Robertson (@DeliaRobertson) March 14, 2019



