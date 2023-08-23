Two alleged police killers arrested

Johannesburg - Two suspects were arrested on Monday by members of the Germiston-based Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation (Soci) for the murder of Constable Siyabonga Thango. Thango, 32, was fatally wounded during a robbery that took place at a liquor store in Vosloorus on July 21, 2023.

Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela said that on July 21, crime prevention members in Vosloorus received information about a robbery that was in progress at a liquor store at the Goldspot shopping complex in Vosloorus. "On arrival, a shootout between a number of armed suspects and police ensued, where Constable Thango was fatally wounded and robbed of his service pistol," Mavimbela said. "Members from Soci followed up on information and traced the suspects who were apprehended in KwaZulu-Natal."