Two bystanders die in cash-in-transit attack

Johannesburg - There is concern over an increase in cash-in-transit (CIT) heists in Gauteng. According to the Cash-In-Transit Association of South Africa (Citasa), CIT incidents increased by 24% for the first three months of 2023 in comparison with the same period in 2022.

Citasa said month-on-month for March 2023 compared with 2022, an increase of 37% was recorded. Two bystanders were killed and another injured after a group of brazen criminals conducted a heist and made off with an undisclosed amount of money. The heist by a heavily armed group occurred on the N12 on the Putfontein Road in Ekurhuleni just before 8am yesterday.

Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the police in Gauteng have launched a manhunt by mobilising resources to apprehend a group of heavily armed suspects following the robbery. "This incident has claimed the lives of two innocent male bystanders who were randomly shot at by the armed gangs. Another male bystander was also wounded and taken to a nearby hospital for medical care," Mathe said. She said police mobilised its crime scene experts, including the SAPS bomb disposal unit, to investigate, while a multidisciplinary team was dispatched to search for the armed suspects.

“The police recovered three getaway vehicles, which include a burnt-out gold BMW sedan, a silver sedan, and a white Audi A1. An undisclosed amount of money has been taken,” Mathe said. The police are pleading with anyone with information on this particular scene to contact the station commander at Crystal Park, Lieutenant-Colonel Ramlal on 082 822 8315. Anonymous tip-offs can also be relayed through the Crime Stop number, 08600 10111. This incident affected motorists who were making their way to work; some opted to use alternative roads.

Citasa head Grant Clark said for the first three months of 2023, Gauteng was the highest-risk province with 40% of the incidents, followed by the Eastern Cape (22%), KwaZulu Natal (12%), Mpumalanga (10%), Limpopo (9%), North West (4%), Western Cape (2%), and Free State (1%). He said no incident occurred in the Northern Cape. “Robberies directed at armoured vehicles make up the majority of cash-in-transit robbery incidents, followed by cross-pavement robberies. Group size of perpetrators is on the increase and may vary up to 30 perpetrators in a single incident.”

Clark emphasised that the criminals are well organised. “As seen in yesterday’s incident, criminals have no regard for human life and are well organised and brutal,” Clark said. Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said there is an increase in CIT and that the criminals are brazen, they strike with military precision, and they are dangerous.

“There is no doubt that we are seeing dramatic increases in attacks on cash veins, especially in Gauteng. Almost every day there is an attack now, and that is simply out of control,” Abramjee said. He said this is despite the CIT industry meeting with police leadership recently promising to take action. “We’ve seen very little action. These criminals come in large numbers, and more recently, we’ve seen an increase in violence, which is a real concern.