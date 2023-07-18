Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportVerveOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Independent Online | The Star
Search IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportVerveOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Two Chinese nationals sentenced to R10 000 fine for operating unregistered cash loan businesses

Published 2h ago

Share

Johannesburg - On Monday, two Chinese nationals were sentenced to a R10 000 fine each for operating an unregistered cash loan business.

The Atamelang Magistrates Court in North West convicted and sentenced Nengbiao Xue (41) and Xiamei Chen (47) to R10 000 fines each for operating an unregistered cash loan business.

According to the Hawks, in February the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit, in collaboration with the National Credit Regulator: Enforcement Division, executed search and seizure warrants at two business premises operating as loan sharks in Setlagole.

“Two suspects were arrested at their respective business premises for contravening Section 133 of the National Credit Act, 2005 (Act No. 34 of 2005). SASSA cards, bank cards, ID books, and SA Post Office cards were seized at both premises during the operations,” said Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula.

Xue and Chen made their first court appearance on March 10. On Monday, the duo entered into separate plea bargaining with the state, and they were found guilty and sentenced.

More on this

The Star

Related Topics:

HawksCrime and courts

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe