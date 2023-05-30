Johannesburg - The North West Department of Health (NWDoH) has confirmed that the province has registered two laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera in the Bojanala District Municipality. Department spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said the cases involved two males, aged 38 and 68, from the Madibeng and Morelete Local Municipalities.

"Both patients presented with vomiting and diarrhoea, which are symptoms of cholera. The department urges the public not to panic as cholera is preventable and curable," Lekgethwane said. The department advised all people who experience cholera symptoms, with or without local or international travel history, to visit their nearest health facility. "Cholera is a diarrhoeal infection caused by the ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. Individuals generally become ill 12 to 48 hours after exposure. Some of the common symptoms include diarrhoea, cramps, nausea, vomiting, and low-grade fever," the department said.