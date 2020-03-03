Two commuters die after being ejected from overturned taxi on M1 North

Johannesburg - Two people died and 14 others were injured when a taxi they were travelling in overturned on the M1 North just next to Melrose Arch on Tuesday morning. Spokesman for the Joburg Metro Police Wayne Minnaar said it looked like the deceased were ejected from the minibus taxi as it rolled then died of their injuries. The taxi driver was also injured. The accident occurred just before 7am and caused congested traffic on the highway, forcing motorists to off-ramp and use the already clogged roads. Minnaar said the cause of the accident was not yet known but that they were investigating. In another accident that happened around the same time, 14 people were injured in a seven car pile-up on Doreen Road before Totius Road in Ruimsig, Roodepoort.

Fatal Accident on the M1 north at Glenhove Rd. Saw to dead bodies😭😱@eNCA pic.twitter.com/K00bhJCuTB — Ndaba, Mhlungu, Ligode (@tndaba) March 3, 2020

Taxis are killer machines. You need to say a prayer every time you use it. pic.twitter.com/ReItG4o4ht — The Diplomat (@Benji_Seitlhamo) March 3, 2020

This is the same road where a truck overturned on Monday.

A week earlier, there had been another accident on the same road when the driver of a 30 ton truck was arrested and charged with reckless or negligent driving after ploughing into numerous vehicles.

The truck was carrying 700 bags of cement.

In Houghton Estate there's a 40 minute delay on the M1 Northbound, towards Glenhove - it is due to an accident involving a taxi #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/NZQ2IkEktw — Fifi (@Fifi_CM) March 3, 2020

A total of 17 cars were severely damaged and at least seven people injured, including a nine-year-old boy.

The driver had claimed that his brakes had failed.

When the truck crashed into other cars, it shed its load and damaged a property wall adjacent to the Ruimsig Shopping Centre.

The Star