Two Ekurhuleni metro police officers shot in suspected hijacking incident

Two Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers were shot in the early hours of Sunday morning, resulting in one fatality and the other in critical condition. The incident occurred in Vosloorus during what is suspected to be a hijacking.

According to the City of Ekurhuleni, the off-duty officers, Constable Xolani Maxwell Ndlovu and Constable Papo Khumalo, both aged 36, were attacked at approximately 3am at the corner of Nguza Road and Pelser Bridge, Ext 25. The shooting of the two EMPD officers resulted in one dying on the scene, and another one hospitalised. File Picture: Simone Kley A witness reported hearing gunshots and found the officers lying on the side of the road, with one empty cartridge discovered at the scene. Emergency services were called, but Ndlovu was pronounced dead at the scene, while Khumalo was transported to Alberton Hospital for treatment.

The officers’ vehicle, a grey Hyundai Tucson, was later recovered near Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus, showing a bullet hole in the driver’s window. The motive for the attack remains unclear, and no arrests have been made. Zweli Dlamini, spokesperson for the City of Ekurhuleni, confirmed the shooting and expressed condolences to the family of the deceased officer while wishing a speedy recovery for Khumalo.

He stated: “We suspect it was a hijacking. Police are investigating what could have transpired. We send our condolences to the family of the deceased member.” Dlamini condemned the violence against police officers, highlighting the broader issue of brutality against citizens. He urged law enforcement to act swiftly to apprehend the perpetrators, stating: “It’s unfortunate that we have situations of brutality and barbaric nature against citizens, not only police officers. This incident also weakens our efforts to fight lawlessness in our communities.”

In a separate incident, the city expressed outrage over the recent assault of female EMPD officers in Boksburg North. A video captured the attack on two officers during a routine vehicle inspection, where they were physically assaulted by the vehicle’s occupants. Dlamini emphasised the need for societal support in protecting officers who risk their lives daily to uphold the law.