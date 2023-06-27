Two females and a male arrested for allegedly defrauding unsuspecting job seekers

Two females and a male were arrested by the Gauteng Commercial Crime Investigation Unit. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the trio were arrested at their offices in Douglasdale on Monday.

"The police received information about an alleged recruitment scam. It is reported that the suspects would advertise job vacancies at various companies for different positions," said Masondo.

"The applicants would be requested to pay a certain amount for police clearance and administration. The police investigation revealed that all the information provided by the suspects was false."

Masondo said the suspects were arrested and charged with fraud.